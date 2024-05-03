Skip to Content

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Memorial Day Event - Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and the Commander of the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion invite the community to commemorate Memorial Day.

When:

Mon. May 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Central Park

12000 Central Park Way

Maple Grove, MN

Cost:

Free

 Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a community-based nonprofit organization which serves, honors, and supports Veterans, service members and their families.

 For more information:

 

