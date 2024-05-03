Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Memorial Day Event - Maple Grove, MN
Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and the Commander of the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion invite the community to commemorate Memorial Day.
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Central Park
12000 Central Park Way
Maple Grove, MN
Cost:
Free
Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a community-based nonprofit organization which serves, honors, and supports Veterans, service members and their families.
For more information: