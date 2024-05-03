Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair

Meet your future employer!

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This Military-Friendly Job Fair sponsored by Corporate Gray provides military-experienced job seekers with the opportunity to interact with multiple employers nationwide via text chats and video.

This event is especially for transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses. Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship and cleared (or clearable) candidates for many positions. Job Seekers are required to register on eCareerFairs (the virtual job fair platform that is being used) and upload their resume to participate in the event.

Registered to date:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs VR&E

Lockheed Martin

Leidos

LMI

National Security Agency

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Garmin International

U.S. Postal Service

Navy Systems Management Activity

U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

Workday

Cleveland Brothers

LexisNexis

DAI Global

Sierra7

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.ecareerfairs.com/FormsLogin.asp?/JobSeeker/ViewEventLobby.asp?EventID=9475