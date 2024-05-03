Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair
Meet your future employer!
When:
Thu. May 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
This Military-Friendly Job Fair sponsored by Corporate Gray provides military-experienced job seekers with the opportunity to interact with multiple employers nationwide via text chats and video.
This event is especially for transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses. Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship and cleared (or clearable) candidates for many positions. Job Seekers are required to register on eCareerFairs (the virtual job fair platform that is being used) and upload their resume to participate in the event.
Registered to date:
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs VR&E
- Lockheed Martin
- Leidos
- LMI
- National Security Agency
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Garmin International
- U.S. Postal Service
- Navy Systems Management Activity
- U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
- Workday
- Cleveland Brothers
- LexisNexis
- DAI Global
- Sierra7
NOTE: This event is especially for transitioning military members, Veterans, and military spouses. Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship, and many require cleared (or clearable) candidates.
For more information and to register, visit: https://www.ecareerfairs.com/FormsLogin.asp?/JobSeeker/ViewEventLobby.asp?EventID=9475