2024 CFBNP Virtual Faith Summit (Webinar)

Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Free

Required

Guest Speaker: Mr. Conrad Washington, Director, VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP)

Guest Speaker: Chaplain Alicia D. Po Ching, D. Min., ACPE, Certified Educator, National VA Chaplain Program Manager, National VA Chaplain Service CPE Center

Guest Speaker: Ms. Zenata Inez Adams, Deputy Secretary, Office of Intergovernmental and Public Affairs

Guest Speaker: Ms. Melissa Rogers, Executive Director, White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (WHCFBNP)

Guest Speaker: Ms. Jennifer Jessup, Chief of Staff, National Cemetery Administration (NCA)

Guest Speaker: Chaplain Butler Vin Cole, M.Div., BCC-APC, Clinical Chaplain of Palliative Care/Hospice Bereavement, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator, LT COL Luke Weather Jr. VAMC, Memphis, TN

Guest Speaker: Mr. James Albino, Director, VA Center for Minority Veteran (CMV)

Guest Speaker: Mr. Clay Ward, Desk Officer, Office of Rural Engagement (ORE)

Guest Speaker: Mr. Tyrone Green, Voluntary Service Specialist, VHA, VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)

Guest Speaker: Mr. Kevin Weaver, CEO & Co-Founder, “The Warrior’s Journey”

Guest Speaker: Ms. Dayna F. Cooper, Director, VA Home & Community Based Programs

Guest Speaker: Mr. Robert A. Yannuzzi, Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development,  U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

Guest Speaker: Ms. Kathrine E. Stewart, National Coordinator, Veteran Justice Outreach  (VJO)

Last updated: