2024 CFBNP Virtual Faith Summit (Webinar)
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Guest Speaker: Mr. Conrad Washington, Director, VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP)
Guest Speaker: Chaplain Alicia D. Po Ching, D. Min., ACPE, Certified Educator, National VA Chaplain Program Manager, National VA Chaplain Service CPE Center
Guest Speaker: Ms. Zenata Inez Adams, Deputy Secretary, Office of Intergovernmental and Public Affairs
Guest Speaker: Ms. Melissa Rogers, Executive Director, White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (WHCFBNP)
Guest Speaker: Ms. Jennifer Jessup, Chief of Staff, National Cemetery Administration (NCA)
Guest Speaker: Chaplain Butler Vin Cole, M.Div., BCC-APC, Clinical Chaplain of Palliative Care/Hospice Bereavement, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator, LT COL Luke Weather Jr. VAMC, Memphis, TN
Guest Speaker: Mr. James Albino, Director, VA Center for Minority Veteran (CMV)
Guest Speaker: Mr. Clay Ward, Desk Officer, Office of Rural Engagement (ORE)
Guest Speaker: Mr. Tyrone Green, Voluntary Service Specialist, VHA, VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)
Guest Speaker: Mr. Kevin Weaver, CEO & Co-Founder, “The Warrior’s Journey”
Guest Speaker: Ms. Dayna F. Cooper, Director, VA Home & Community Based Programs
Guest Speaker: Mr. Robert A. Yannuzzi, Associate Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
Guest Speaker: Ms. Kathrine E. Stewart, National Coordinator, Veteran Justice Outreach (VJO)