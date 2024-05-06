2024 CFBNP Virtual Faith Summit (Webinar)
When:
Thu. May 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Guest Speaker: Mr. Conrad Washington, Director, VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP)
Guest Speaker: Chaplain Paul Dordal, National Program Manager for Suicide Prevention and Whole Health, VA National Chaplain Service
Guest Speaker: The Honorable Denis R. McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Guest Speaker: Mr. Mike King, President, Volunteers of America (VOA)
Guest Speaker: Mr. Matthew Markey, Project Coordinator, National Council of Churches (NCC)
Guest Speaker: Dr. Todd D. Burnett, Senior Consultant, VA Suicide Prevention, Operations, Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP)
Guest Speaker: Dr. Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth, Director, Military Family Research Institute, Purdue University, Indianapolis, IN
Guest Speaker: Mr. Gerald F. Michaud, Senior Advisor, Communications, Chief of Staff, Veterans Health Administration (VHA)
Guest Speaker: Mr. Anthony L. Love, Principal Advisor, Intra/Inter-Agency Collaboration and Director of
Community Engagement, VHA Homeless Programs
Guest Speaker: Chaplain Kimberly Willis, National Director, VA National Chaplain Service
Guest Speaker: Ms. Mary Bradford, Deputy Director, VA Center for Women Veterans (CMV)
Guest Speaker: Rabbi Alan Kahan, USAF, Deputy Wing Chaplain, Fort Meade, Maryland