American Red Cross Blood Drive

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: West Entrance in Room E-005. 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





There is no replacement for human blood donation. Patients

suffering trauma, injury and illness need us. We need donors to

roll up their sleeves to help keep the hospital shelves stocked.

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org

and enter sponsor code: LOUVA or call 1-800-RED CROSS.