American Red Cross Blood Drive
Blood Drive Robley Rex VA Medical Center 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY 40206 Wednesday, May 15, 2024 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.R
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
West Entrance in Room E-005.
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY
Cost:
Free
There is no replacement for human blood donation. Patients
suffering trauma, injury and illness need us. We need donors to
roll up their sleeves to help keep the hospital shelves stocked.
To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org
and enter sponsor code: LOUVA or call 1-800-RED CROSS.