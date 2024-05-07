Robley Rex VA Medical Center Town Hall Robley Rex VA Medical Center Town Hall When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 81 415 Lee Ave. Leitchfield, Ky. 42754 When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: 415 Lee Ave. Leitchfield, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





We would like to extend an invitation to our monthly Veterans Public Town Hall event. This event is open to the public and we encourage anyone interested in our Veteran community to join us. Our aim is to provide updates on all things happening at the VA, opportunities to interact with benefit and specialty coordinators, and solicit feedback from our Veterans on ways to improve healthcare delivery.

We will have staff members from Enrollment and Eligibility, Geriatrics, Vocational Rehabilitation, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care, Women Veterans program, KDVA (KY Dept. of Veterans Affairs), and the Veteran Benefit Admin. available to answer questions and provide assistance.

When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where: American Legion Post 81

415 Lee Ave.

Leitchfield, Ky. 42754