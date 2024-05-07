Memorial Day Parade - Shrewsbury, MA
All Veterans are welcome to march in the parade.
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 9:15 am – 10:15 am ET
Where:
Parade starts at the Municipal Office Building
100 Maple Ave
Shrewsbury, MA
Cost:
Free
- Parade formation at Town Hall for participants starts at 8:45 am.
- Parade -opening remarks at 9:15 am
- The parade kicks off from Municipal Office Building, 100 Maple Ave at 9:30 am.
- The parade route is Maple Ave to Town Center. The Memorial Day address will be held at the town center. The parade will then continue to Mountain View Cemetery.
