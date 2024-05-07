Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony 2024 - Pompano Beach, FL McNab Park to Pompano Beach Cemetery When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Parade starts at MacNab Park 2250 E. Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Parade starts at MacNab Park Cost: Free





Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring and remembering our Nation's Fallen Heroes.

The City of Pompano Beach would like to honor our community's Veterans, military service members and their families with a parade and special program.

The Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Public Works, is hosting a Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 10:00 am.

The parade route begins at MacNab Park, located at 2250 E. Atlantic Blvd, and ends at the City of Pompano Beach Cemetery, 400 SE 23rd Ave.

At the conclusion of the parade, the ceremony will commence.

Parade application: Memorial Day Parade Application | Pompano Beach Parks (pompanobeachfl.gov)

For more information, please call 954-786-4111.

