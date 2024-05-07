Regiment 4th Birthday Event Regiment Birthday Flower Mound Texas VA General Q&A When: Sat. May 11, 2024, 7:00 pm – 12:00 am ET Where: Esports Vitual Arena, Buiding C 3105 Justin Road Flower Mound, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Esports Vitual Arena, Buiding C Cost: Free





VA is joining Regiment, a Veteran based online community focused on fostering camaraderie and welfare through gaming, for their 4th birthday event in Flower Mound Texas. The event will be held at Esports Virtual Arena (EVA) in Flower Mound Texas. They will offer V/R Games, Arcade Games and food. VA will be in attendance to do live Q&A sessions with Veterans on site. Also available to assist in enrollment. Further information please email:



Admin@Regiment.gg