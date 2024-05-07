Online: Frost Call VA General Q&A

Frost Call VA General Q&A New England Area

When: Mon. May 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA is joining Frost Call, a non-profit organization devoted to supporting military and Veterans in New England through gaming, with an emphasis on the power of local, in person events as means to enhance mental health. The event will be held on Frost Call's Discord, and open to all who have questions or want to listen. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Join the Frost Call Discord at

https://discord.gg/SPWGQmmvEW

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access the Frost Call Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event only to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within Frost Call. The rooms you are looking to join are under the Guest Speaker at top of channels list. Please spread the word so we can drive these communities to help in our attempts to assist Veterans as best as possible.