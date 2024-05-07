Memorial Day Ceremony - Anthem, AZ Anthem Veterans Memorial, May 27, 9:00 a.m. When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am MT Where: Anthem Veterans Memorial 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway Anthem, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Anthem Veterans Memorial Cost: Free





ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY, “A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE”

The public is invited to honor and remember those members of the US Armed Forces who died while serving our nation and those who remain missing in action at the annual Memorial Day ceremony held at the Anthem Veterans Memorial (AVM). The ceremony is planned and hosted by the Daisy Mountain Veterans (DMV), VFW Post 12031 and American Legion Post 128.

Time/Location: The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to run approximately 45 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to bring water. The Anthem Veterans Memorial is located at Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.

Ceremony Highlights : This year's ceremony will highlight the personal stories of servicemen and women commemorated at the AVM who were killed in action and who remain missing in action.

: This year’s ceremony will highlight the personal stories of servicemen and women commemorated at the AVM who were killed in action and who remain missing in action. Keynote: The keynote address will be given by CWO Michael Tapp (USCG, Retired), president of the Daisy Mountain Veterans,

The ceremony also will include the POW/MIA Missing Man table ceremony. The ceremony will conclude with the ringing of a Naval ship’s bell to honor each of the Veterans commemorated in the AVM who were killed in action and remain missing in action and the symbolic ringing of the bell six additional times for all those KIA in each service branch.

Music: Musical Theatre of Anthem Outreach Group will perform throughout the ceremony. Additional music will be provided by Pinetop musician Dart Clark and Operation Song, a national nonprofit, based in Nashville TN, that pairs professional songwriters with Veterans, active duty, and military families to turn their stories of service, camaraderie, and bravery into songs.

NEW - Added Seating: The DMV thank Sunbelt Rental (AtoZ Party and Rentals) who donated three hundred chairs to provide additional seating for our ceremony guests. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for added seating.

For more information: Veterans Memorial (onlineatanthem.com)