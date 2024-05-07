Memorial Day Service - Provo, UT We welcome you to join us this Monday, May 29, at 10:00 am for our annual Memorial Day ceremony at Provo City Cemetery. When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT Where: Provo City Cemetery 610 S State St Provo, UT Get directions on Google Maps to Provo City Cemetery Cost: Free





MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE

Each year the Freedom Festival partners with the Provo City Veterans Council to remember and honor those lost while bravely serving our nation in the Armed Forces.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Covey Center for the Arts in downtown Provo.

Check back here soon for more details on the event. Thank you to all who serve our great nation in the Armed Forces, and also to the family members of those who serve!

Memorial Day Service - America's Freedom Festival at Provo