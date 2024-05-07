Memorial Day Ceremony - McCleary, WA McCleary VFW Memorial Day Ceremony When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT Where: McCleary Cemetery Flag Pole 108 N 10th St McCleary, WA Get directions on Google Maps to McCleary Cemetery Flag Pole Cost: Free





McCleary Cemetery Flag Pole• 108 N 10th St May 27, 2024 • 10:00 AM

Join the McCleary VFW in a Memorial Day Service to honor and remember those U.S. military who have passed.

***There is limited parking by the cemetery. Additional parking is available at the community center.

McCleary VFW Memorial Day Ceremony.pdf (wa.gov)