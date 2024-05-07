Skip to Content

Memorial Day Ceremony - McCleary, WA

McCleary VFW Memorial Day Ceremony

When:

Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT

Where:

McCleary Cemetery Flag Pole

108 N 10th St

McCleary, WA

Cost:

Free

Join the McCleary VFW in a Memorial Day Service to honor and remember those U.S. military who have passed. 

***There is limited parking by the cemetery. Additional parking is available at the community center.

McCleary VFW Memorial Day Ceremony.pdf (wa.gov)

 

