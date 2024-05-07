Memorial Day Ceremony - McCleary, WA
McCleary VFW Memorial Day Ceremony
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
McCleary Cemetery Flag Pole
108 N 10th St
McCleary, WA
Cost:
Free
Join the McCleary VFW in a Memorial Day Service to honor and remember those U.S. military who have passed.
***There is limited parking by the cemetery. Additional parking is available at the community center.
McCleary VFW Memorial Day Ceremony.pdf (wa.gov)