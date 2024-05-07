State Veterans Cemetery | Memorial Day Ceremony - Medical Lake, WA Memorial Day Ceremony at State Veterans Cemetery When: Thu. May 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: State Veterans Cemetery 21702 West Espanola Rd Medical Lake, WA Get directions on Google Maps to State Veterans Cemetery Cost: Free





The Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake will hold an annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 am. On-site parking is limited with overflow parking on Ritchey Road, carpooling is encouraged. Pets and the use of tobacco products on the grounds are prohibited.

