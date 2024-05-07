State Veterans Cemetery | Memorial Day Ceremony - Medical Lake, WA
Memorial Day Ceremony at State Veterans Cemetery
When:
Thu. May 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
State Veterans Cemetery
21702 West Espanola Rd
Medical Lake, WA
Cost:
Free
The Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake will hold an annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30.
The ceremony will begin at 11:00 am. On-site parking is limited with overflow parking on Ritchey Road, carpooling is encouraged. Pets and the use of tobacco products on the grounds are prohibited.
