Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony (In-Person and Online options)

While Memorial Day has come to be known as the unofficial start of summer, it is important for us to remember the true meaning of the day. Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor all the men and women who have lost their lives in service to our country, as well as the families they left behind.

We invite you to join us in reflecting on their sacrifice with our annual Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. (ET) on the National Veterans Memorial and Museum rooftop. The keynote message will be provided by Secretary Patrick J. Murphy, America’s first Iraq War Veteran elected to the U.S. Congress and the 32nd Under Secretary of the U.S. Army. He will share a powerful message about the importance of paying tribute to our fallen soldiers and their families, as well as how you can honor their legacy of service.

Seating is limited so advance tickets are encouraged. Your ticket includes museum admission after the ceremony. If you are unable to attend, you can watch the Memorial Day Ceremony by streaming it online:

