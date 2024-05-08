Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony - Auburn, NY The City of Auburn has a tradition of commemorating this day with a community parade followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Parade lineup starts at Genesee Street Parade concludes at Veterans Memorial Park 172 Genesee Street Auburn, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Parade lineup starts at Genesee Street Cost: Free





On Memorial Day, Americans honor the sacrifice of men and women who have given their lives in military service.

Parade: This year’s parade will take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2024. Parade lineup begins at 10:30am on Genesee Street, east of Fulton Street. Parade moves out promptly at 11:00am, traveling westward, and concludes at Veterans Memorial Park, 172 Genesee Street. Parade Participants will receive the Parade Orders via email a few days prior to the parade.

For further information, please contact the Recreation office at 315-255-4737 or email.

To register your group to participate in the 2024 Memorial Day Parade please use one of the following registration forms: https://www.auburnny.gov/parks-recreation-department/pages/05-27-2024-memorial-day-parade-and-ceremony