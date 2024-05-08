Memorial Day Parade 2024 - Northville, MI
The Parade is an observance to honor and mourn the US military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Street
Northville, MI
Cost:
Free
Memorial Day Parade
- 10:00 AM: The parade begins.
- The parade marches down Main Street to Wing Street, then West down Cady Street, briefly stopping at Oakwood Cemetery on West Cady Street.
- 11:00 AM: It then proceeds to Rural Hill Cemetery where there will be a memorial service.
There will be ice cream provided by Casterline Funeral Home and Guernsey Dairy at the corner of Dunlap and Center Street after the Ceremony.
https://www.northville.org/events/details/memorial-day-parade-2024-4422