Memorial Day Parade 2024 - Northville, MI The Parade is an observance to honor and mourn the US military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Main Street Northville, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Memorial Day Parade

10:00 AM: The parade begins.

The parade begins. The parade marches down Main Street to Wing Street, then West down Cady Street, briefly stopping at Oakwood Cemetery on West Cady Street.

11:00 AM: It then proceeds to Rural Hill Cemetery where there will be a memorial service.

There will be ice cream provided by Casterline Funeral Home and Guernsey Dairy at the corner of Dunlap and Center Street after the Ceremony.

https://www.northville.org/events/details/memorial-day-parade-2024-4422