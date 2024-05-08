Annual Memorial Day Celebration - Mayfield Village, OH This event honors Veterans of all wars. When: Sun. May 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Whitehaven Memorial Park 615 SOM Center Road Mayfield Village, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Whitehaven Memorial Park Cost: Free





MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION

Mayfield Village’s annual Memorial Day Celebration is scheduled for Sunday, May May 26, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Whitehaven Memorial Park, 615 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Join the community in remembering all who perished while serving in the country’s armed forces. Mayfield Village and the Disabled American Veterans help lead the ceremony of honoring our Veterans of all wars. Music, speeches, Color Guard and all service flags will be honored.