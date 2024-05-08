Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony 2024 - Dearborn, MI Michigan’s oldest Memorial Day Parade to return to Dearborn on Monday, May 27. When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Michigan Ave West Dearborn,, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Celebrating its 98th year, the annual City of Dearborn Memorial Day Parade will take place on May 27, 2024, along Michigan Ave in West Dearborn, hosted by the City of Dearborn. This year’s parade will pay special tribute to Purple Heart recipients in partnership with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council. As one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the U.S. and the oldest in the state of Michigan, the event features over 80 regional officials, marching bands, and community groups. It concludes with a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives while serving their country.



Parade Schedule & Remembrance Ceremony

The parade will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a military funeral procession. The Grand Marshal and parade groups will follow. A Remembrance Ceremony will occur at noon on the lawn of the Dearborn Historical Museum, 915 Brady St. The public is welcome to attend.

Route Information

The 2024 Memorial Day Parade route will again take place on Michigan Ave in West Dearborn due to continued Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) construction elsewhere in the city. The route will begin at Nowlin St and move eastward, ending at South Brady St.

Please note: Public traffic will be closed on the following roads for the duration of the parade on May 27:

Michigan Ave (eastbound and westbound) between West Outer Dr and Evergreen Rd

South Brady St between Michigan Ave and Cherry Hill Rd

Garrison Pl

https://cityofdearborn.org/memorialdayparade