Secretary Denis McDonough Veteran Town Hall - Cleveland, OH

Join us on Wednesday, May 15, at 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM, EST.
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
First floor
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Secretary Denis McDonough Veteran Town Hall - May 15, 2024
SECVA McDonough will host a town hall to address Veterans live in person and stream virtually to answer questions and discuss VA
- In-Person Space Limited–RSVP: https://www.research.net/r/LWB92YS
- Watch Live: Secretary Denis McDonough Veteran Townhall - May 15, 2024 - YouTube