Secretary Denis McDonough Veteran Town Hall - Cleveland, OH

Join us on Wednesday, May 15, at 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM, EST.

When:

Wed. May 15, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET

Where:

First floor

10701 East Boulevard

Cleveland, OH

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Secretary Denis McDonough Veteran Town Hall - May 15, 2024

SECVA McDonough will host a town hall to address Veterans live in person and stream virtually to answer questions and discuss VA 

