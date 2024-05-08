VA Health Enrollment and Claims Clinic - Denver, CO
HUGE Veteran Event in Denver May 13-17 and you’re invited!
When:
Mon. May 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Repeats
Where:
Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel
1550 Court Pl
Denver, CO
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Get 1-on-1 assistance from VA and the National County Association of Veteran Service Officers:
- Ready to start using VA health care?
- Need help submitting a VA disability claim?
- Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
- Learn about VA burial options.
- Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
- Interested in using VA education benefits?
- Need help finding a career?
- Interested in income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and Survivors?
Register today!
Mon. May 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Tue. May 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Thu. May 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT