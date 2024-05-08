Skip to Content

VA Health Enrollment and Claims Clinic - Denver, CO

Denver Confernce

HUGE Veteran Event in Denver May 13-17 and you’re invited!

When:

Where:

Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel

1550 Court Pl

Denver, CO

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

 Get 1-on-1 assistance from VA and the National County Association of Veteran Service Officers:

  • Ready to start using VA health care?
  • Need help submitting a VA disability claim?
  • Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
  • Find out what resources you are eligible for.
  • Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
  • Learn about VA burial options.
  • Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
  • Interested in using VA education benefits?
  • Need help finding a career?
  • Interested in income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and Survivors?

Register today! 

Mon. May 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Tue. May 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. May 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

