Bernie Friedenberg WWII Memorial | Unveiling & Dedication Ceremony - Atlantic City, NJ The Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial will be unveiled and dedicated on June 6, 2024 at 12 noon. When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: O’Donnell Memorial Park 3501 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City, NJ Get directions on Google Maps to O’Donnell Memorial Park Cost: Free





Let's come together to pay tribute and remember their enduring legacy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day!

Join us at noon on June 6th for the unveiling of the Bernie Friedenberg WWII Memorial, honoring the distinguished service of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Bernard I. Friedenberg, and other Americans who served their country.

A rain date for the dedication ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

For more information about the Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial: Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial