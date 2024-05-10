MEMORIAL DAY PARADE - Summit, NJ The City of Summit is announcing the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony will take place on Monday, May 27 at 10:00 AM. When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Parade starts at 25 Deforest Ave to Summit's Village Green 356 Board Street Summit, NJ Get directions on Google Maps to Parade starts at 25 Deforest Ave to Cost: Free





The parade will begin at 25 Deforest Ave. and proceed to the Village Green. From the American Revolution up to present day conflicts, the parade honors those men and women who lost their lives in military service to our country.

Sponsored by the Summit Memorial Day Committee and the Summit Fourth of July Celebration Committee, the parade will be led by members of the Summit American Legion Post #322. Summit civic and school groups are encouraged to participate and march along with Veterans. The Summit High School marching band, Summit Police Department, Summit Fire Department, Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad, and scout troops will also march in the parade. All organizations participating should line up in the parking lot behind 25 Deforest Ave. at 9:30 AM.

Spectators are encouraged to gather on Deforest Avenue, Beechwood Road, Union Place and along Maple Street to the Village Green. Flags will be distributed to the crowd by Veterans along the route and donated by local business Annin & Co. Veterans who are unable to march may request a ride in the parade; please meet members of the American Legion at the start of the parade at 25 Deforest Avenue to request assistance.

The ceremony on the Village Green will feature music from the Summit High School marching band, a rifle salute and wreath-laying, and a special performance of “TAPS.” A Summit Veteran Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented by Summit Mayor Elizabeth Fagan and followed by readings from local students. All Veterans who attend the ceremony will receive a 2024 commemorative coin in recognition of, and appreciation for, their service.

Free hot dogs and cold drinks will be served on the Village Green courtesy of the Summit Elks Lodge.

To register your organization to march in the 2024 parade, contact David Guida at dguidajr@cityofsummit.org.