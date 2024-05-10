Memorial Day Parade & Service - Perkasie, PA The 2024 Memorial Day Parade and Service will take place on Saturday May 25th. When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Parade starts at: the intersection of Diamond Street & East Clymer Avenue Ends at: Veteran’s Memorial in Lenape Park Constitution Ave Perkasie, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Parade starts at: the intersection of Diamond Street & East Clymer Avenue Cost: Free





The Annual Memorial Day Parade and Service is a reminder to each of us that many of our countrymen and women fought and died to preserve our nation’s freedom. The 2024 Memorial Day Parade and Service will take place on Saturday May 25th. The parade will start at 10:00 AM, forming at the intersection of Diamond Street & East Clymer Avenue, before proceeding to the Service at the Veteran’s Memorial in Lenape Park.

PARADE PARTICIPANTS: Individuals and groups wishing to participate in the Memorial Day Parade should reach out to Craig Wilhelm at (215) 802 4572.

DONATIONS: Sellersville American Legion Post #255 welcomes donations from individuals and organizations who would like to help with the cost of flowers and wreaths presented and laid at the service and banners to identify veterans in the parade. Please contact Craig Wilhelm to make a donation.

Typically, the Memorial Day Parade alternates between Perkasie and Sellersville. However, the 2024 Parade will also take place in Sellersville as part of Sellersville Borough’s 150th year celebrations. Perkasie Borough expects to host the Parade and Service again in 2025.

