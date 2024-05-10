VOWS Miami Networking Event - Miami, FL VOWS, a Bob Woodruff Foundation initiative, honors former and current military personnel and their spouses through a range of services connecting them to career and business opportunities in corporate America. Join us for our next event! When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: 100 SE 2nd St #2800 Miami, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free Registration: Required





Veterans, Service Members & VOWS Partners gear up for our next VOWS Miami Networking Event on June 6th, 6-8 PM.

Let's connect, share opportunities, continue to build our network, and enhance the community we have built for Veterans to connect with each other, allies, and mentors across the consortium!

For more information, please contact Nikki Stork at nikki.stork@bobwoodrufffoundation.org .