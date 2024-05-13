Skip to Content

Memorial Day - Montevallo, AL

Free admission – open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

When:

Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Lucille Ryals Thompson Colonial Chapel

3727 Highway 119

Montevallo, AL

Cost:

Free

Memorial Day - Monday, May 27

  • Remember America’s fallen at an 11:00 a.m. service in the Colonial Chapel.
  • Explore the 188-acre American Village campus, including replicas of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the President’s Oval Office, Concord Bridge, and the West Wing of Independence Hall. Military vehicles and re-enactors will be onsite as well
  • Family-friendly activities are offered from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

https://www.americanvillage.org/memorial-day/

