Memorial Day Ceremony - Waynesville, MO Missouri Veterans Cemetery 2024 When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Missouri Veterans Cemetery & Veterans Memorial 25350 Highway H Waynesville, MO Get directions on Google Maps to Missouri Veterans Cemetery & Veterans Memorial Cost: Free





Please join us as we commemorate Memorial Day at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Monday May 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

The cemetery will close to thru traffic at 10:00 AM in preparation for the ceremony.

Parking at the cemetery will be limited to those with disabled plates and placards.

Shuttle service will be provided to all other attendees from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM from the gravel parking lot on Polla Road.

See the Memorial Day Ceremony event and follow MIssouri Veterans Cemetery on Facebook for more information and event details.

