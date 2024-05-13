WWII Memorial 20th Anniversary Commemoration - Washington, DC Watch Live on Facebook: Memorial Day at the WWII Memorial When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: World War II Memorial 1750 Independence Ave SW Washington, DC Get directions on Google Maps to World War II Memorial Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Friends of the National World War II Memorial invites you to celebrate the VWWII Memorial 20th Anniversary Commemoration / Memorial Day at the WWII Memorial at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET.



As part of the ceremony, WWII Veterans will place wreaths at the Freedom Wall of the Memorial in remembrance of the more than 400,000 Americans who lost their lives during World War II.

To attend in-person, please register:

If you are unable to attend in-person, you may watch the ceremony Live on:

[Note: Please be advised that there will NOT be a ceremony at the WWII Memorial on Monday, May 27th.]