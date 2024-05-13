2024 Memorial Day Ceremony at The Wall - Washington, DC Memorial Day Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Vietnam Veterans Memorial 5 Henry Bacon Dr NW Washington, DC Get directions on Google Maps to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Cost: Free RSVP: Required





The annual Memorial Day ceremony is co-hosted yearly by VVMF and the National Park Service to pay tribute to members of America’s armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam and in all conflicts.

Keynote Speaker: Frederick W. Smith: Vietnam Veteran and Founder/ Executive Chairman of FedEx Corporation

Guest Speakers:

Major General Donna Barbisch, USA (Ret.), Vietnam Veteran

Michael Petersen, LCDR USN, Retired, Vietnam Veteran

For more information, visit: https://www.vvmf.org/2024-Memorial-Day/