Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade - Newark, DE Annual Newark Memorial Day commemoration event When: Sun. May 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Ceremony: University of Delaware's Campus Green Parade: Main Street Newark, DE Cost: Free





Newark Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade

The Newark Memorial Day Parade is an annual event that is held the third Sunday in May. During this annual event, Veterans of wars from all branches of service have continued to march in the parade.

To start the day, a ceremony honoring our nation’s Veterans is held on the University of Delaware’s Campus Green at Memorial Hall, followed by the parade on Main Street.

