Memorial Day Jam - Nipoma, CA
Benefiting Disabled Veterans
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Blacklake Golf Resort
1490 Golf Course Ln
Nipomo, CA
Cost:
Free
Memorial Day Concert to Benefit SLO Veterans
Enjoy the best of the 60’s plus 80’s and 90’s country with special guest Terry Lawless whose resume includes touring with some of the hottest names in music including U2, Bruce Springsteen, P!nk, Cher and Phil Collins.
Event Details:
- FREE Entry
- 12:30 PM: Opening Memorial Day Ceremony by VFW
- 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM: Concert
- Food and drinks available to purchase, benefiting local disabled Veterans 🇺🇸 through the SLO Veterans Service Collaborative. Please no outside food or alcohol.
For more information contact:
- Yvette d’Unienville
- 805-868-7634
- yvette@heroeshorses.org
- Jim Stitt
- 805-458-2921
- jimstitt58@yahoo.com.