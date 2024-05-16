Skip to Content

Memorial Day Jam - Nipoma, CA

Benefiting Disabled Veterans

When:

Mon. May 27, 2024, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Blacklake Golf Resort

1490 Golf Course Ln

Nipomo, CA

Cost:

Free

Memorial Day Concert to Benefit SLO Veterans

Enjoy the best of the 60’s plus 80’s and 90’s country  with special guest Terry Lawless whose resume includes touring with some of the hottest names in music including U2, Bruce Springsteen, P!nk, Cher and Phil Collins. 

Event Details: 

  • FREE Entry 
  • 12:30 PM: Opening Memorial Day Ceremony by VFW 
  • 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM: Concert
  • Food and drinks available to purchase, benefiting local disabled Veterans 🇺🇸 through the SLO Veterans Service Collaborative.  Please no outside food or alcohol. 

https://www.blacklake.com/

For more information contact: 

Last updated: