Statewide Memorial Day Celebration - Salem, OR Oregon World War II Memorial When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Oregon World War II Memorial Corner of Cottage Street NE and Court Street NE Salem, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Oregon World War II Memorial Cost: Free





Join the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs for Oregon's annual Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony in person at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Oregon World War II Memorial.

The event will honor all of the nation's fallen service members and feature remarks from ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels and Oregon Adjutant General Alan R. Gronewold, along with other Veteran leaders and state dignitaries. The event will also include a color guard ceremony, the national anthem, and other ceremonial elements.

The event will also be livestreamed on ODVA’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. This event is free and open to all.

Read more at: https://oregondva.com/2024/05/09/oregon-department-of-veterans-affairs-to-host-statewide-memorial-day-event-in-salem-2/