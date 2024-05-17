Memorial Day Ceremony - Marietta, GA Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Marietta National Cemetery 500 Washington Avenue Marietta, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Marietta National Cemetery Cost: Free





VA is proud to host public Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 of our national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

For any questions call: 866-236-8159

Can't attend? Honor Veterans online with the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

Veterans Legacy Memorial is a digital platform dedicated to the memory of the nearly 4.5 million Veterans. VLM interactive features allow you to post Tributes (comments), upload images, share your Veteran's military service timeline and achievements, biographical information, historical documents and more.

https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/Marietta.asp