Memorial Day Events - Sturgis, SD Black Hills National Cemetery When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 20901 Pleasant Valley Drive Sturgis, SD





VA is proud to host public Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 of our national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

For any questions call: 605-347-3830

Can't attend? Honor Veterans online with the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

Veterans Legacy Memorial is a digital platform dedicated to the memory of the nearly 4.5 million Veterans. VLM interactive features allow you to post Tributes (comments), upload images, share your Veteran's military service timeline and achievements, biographical information, historical documents and more.

Note: Both events at Black Hills are open for anyone to attend. The Native American Military Honors Ceremony is at 1:00 pm.

