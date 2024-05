Memorial Day Ceremony - Annville, PA Indiantown Gap National Cemetery When: Sun. May 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: 60 Indiantown Gap Road Annville, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





VA is proud to host public Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 of our national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

For any questions call: 717-865-5254

Can't attend? Honor Veterans online with the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

Veterans Legacy Memorial is a digital platform dedicated to the memory of the nearly 4.5 million Veterans. VLM interactive features allow you to post Tributes (comments), upload images, share your Veteran's military service timeline and achievements, biographical information, historical documents and more.

» Find Your Loved One