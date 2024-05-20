Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills’s Memorial Day - Los Angeles County, CA Forest Lawn Honors Veterans with Memorial Day Remembrances: Across Six Southern California Locations When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Forest Lawn Memorial Park 1712 S Glendale Ave Glendale, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cost: Free





The Memorial Day remembrances at Forest Lawn take place on Monday, May 27, 2024, with the Cathedral City, Covina Hills, Cypress, Hollywood Hills, and Long Beach events beginning at 10:00 AM, and the Glendale Field of Honor beginning at 11:00 AM with the Forest Lawn commemoration beginning at 1:00 PM.

The Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills commemoration is the featured event this year and features speaker Dr. Brenda Threatt; emcee Michael Ellington; an invocation and benediction by Monsignor Frank Hicks; a presidential proclamation by Police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton; music by the Los Angeles Concert Band; and family-friendly activities.

Guests are encouraged to arrive one hour prior to the start time of Forest Lawn’s Memorial Day events to allow ample time to find parking and enjoy a walk through the grounds before the day’s events begin.

Forest Lawn - Covina Hills: Monday May 27, 2004 at 10:00 AM 21300 Via Verde St, Covina, CA 91724

Forest Lawn - Cypress: Monday May 27, 2004 at 10:00 AM 4471 Lincoln Avenue Cypress, CA 90630

Forest Lawn - Cathedral City: Monday May 27, 2004 at 10:00 AM 69855 E, 69855 Ramon Rd, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills: Monday May 27, 2004 at 10:00 AM 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Forest Lawn - Long Beach: Monday May 27, 2004 at 10:00 AM 1500 E San Antonio Dr, Long Beach, CA 90807

Forest Lawn - Glendale: Monday May 27, 2004 at 1:00 PM 1712 S Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91205



Admission and parking are FREE for all events. Visit www.forestlawn.com for more information.