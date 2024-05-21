Small Business Support: VA OSDBU - Fort Belvoir, VA This in-person information session is ideal for a new entrepreneur and Veteran considering becoming a small business owner. When: Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir (Computer Room) 5940 9th Street Fort Belvoir, VA Get directions on Google Maps to USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir (Computer Room) Cost: Free Registration: Required





Small Business Support - VA OSDBU - Info Session

During this information session, the audience will receive an overview about small business support provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU).

Topics discussed will include an overview of VA OSDBU's mission, a brief explanation about the VA OSDBU Program Offices, and the services provided to the small business community.

All are invited!

POC: James Coleman - James.a.coleman104.civ@health.mil

