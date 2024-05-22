Online: VORSOC Hosts Ladies Night

Ladies Night VORSOC Online Event

When: Sat. Jul 13, 2024, 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Messy Buns and Getting Stuff Done: An event not for the light hearted. Ladies come together for games, laughs and camaraderie. All from the comfort of your home. Tighten those buns grab your snacks and your favorite comfy clothes. It is time to cut loose and be unapologetically yourselves.

VORSOC (Veteran Out-Reach, Special Operations Command), an online Discord community that is a home for Veterans, where they can share the same brotherhood of which they had when they served, for an online Ladies night. The event will be held on VORSOC's Discord, and open to all who have questions or want to listen. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Join the VORSOC Discord at

https://discord.gg/NbAdGA37PT

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access VORSOC Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, on the left there is a list of channels scroll about halfway down to a category titled "squad voice chat" there you will find a voice chat title "Ladies Night" The channel will have the word closed on it, this identifies it is being used for a private event to other members. This channel will be where the event will be held. Simply click on the “Ladies Night” VC and you are in! A voice channel is similar to a phone call. You will be able to hear, speak, and even see (video is optional to each participant) other participants as well as have the option to see any information regarding the event displayed right on your screen