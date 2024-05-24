Annual Veterans Freedom Music Festival - Lincoln, NE Lincoln's LARGEST Outdoor Music Festival When: Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 10:30 am – 6:00 pm CT Where: Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park 1630 Memorial Drive Lincoln, NE Get directions on Google Maps to Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park Cost: Free





***FREE Parking and Admission!***

2024 Condensed Band Line-Up and Events

The 14th Annual Veterans Freedom Music Festival will be held in the Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024,. It will be a day filled with music, fun, and festivities as we celebrate our Veterans and their service to our country. This year's festival will be bigger and better than ever, with a lineup of talented musicians and performers chosen to keep the crowd entertained from 10:30 AM until 6:00 PM.

In addition to live music, the "Remembering Our Fallen" Exhibit, and items made by local Veteran artists will be displayed in the Auld Pavilion. There will be food vendors onsite, as well as information booths offering benefits and programs for Veterans through the Veteran's Administration and the Veterans Advisory Group (VAG Lincoln).

Bring your friends and family, chairs and coolers, and join us for a day of music and memories that you won't forget! Please do not bring in alcohol or pets (other than service dogs). You can also help support our Veterans by bringing canned food items to donate.

2024 LOCAL BAND LINE-UP AND EVENTS:

10:30 AM - Opening Ceremoney, with Presentation of Colors, and the Star Spangled Banner with Marie Barrett

11:00 AM - Bill Chrastil (Elvis)

12:00 PM - 3 CHORDS AND A CLOUD OF DUST

1:00 PM - Pinkertones

2:00 PM - The Shucks Brothers

3:00 PM - Cole Younger and The Renegades

4:00 PM - Mojo Filter

5:00 PM - Three Speed Band

6:00 PM Closing Ceremony - Taps. with Kevin Murray

For more information and a list of sponsors, please visit: https://vaglincoln.org/music-festival