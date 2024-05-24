Department of Veterans Affairs Webinar: The Business of Small Business

Join this free webinar to learn how to become a successful vendor with the VA and other government agencies.

When: Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
Cost: Free
Registration: Required





The VA buys everything and in FY23 they spent over $12.7 billion with small businesses. There are numerous contracting possibilities, BUT is your business procurement ready to capitalize on these opportunities? Don't miss this insightful webinar, led by industry experts. They will discuss the crucial aspects of succeeding as a vendor with the VA and other government agencies.

Topics

How do you improve your marketing approach to government agencies?

How do you improve your business focus and where to concentrate your energies?

How do you improve your business strategy?

What should you include in your capabilities statement to garner attention?

About Our Speaker:

Richard Loeffler is a Small Business Liaison Officer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. As a Small Business Liaison Officer, Richard facilitates communication between VA departments and small businesses who wish to do business with Veterans Affairs.

This webinar is hosted by the PennWest California GACO APEX Accelerator.

Point of Contact: Jim Free



