VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training - Webinar

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) in collaboration with Veterans Health Administration will host the webinar VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 2:00 P.M. ET

When: Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET





Join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) as we host a collaborative webinar with our partners to present information beneficial to Veterans, service members, their families, and the general public about VA benefits, programs and services.

This webinar is open Veterans, their families, beneficiaries and other service organizations aimed at improving the lives of Veterans and military families.

Guest Speaker: Ms. Lillie Mells, Program Manager, Education and Training, Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP)

Do you have comments, questions, or require special accommodations? Please contact:

Trulesta Pauling trulesta.pauling@va.gov 202- 461-8936

William Morales JR william.morales2@va.gov 202- 461-0753



