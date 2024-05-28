Northwest Alabama Veterans' Town Hall (Fayette) Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to Host Town Hall in Fayette, Alabama! When: Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Fayette Civic Center 534 Temple Ave N Fayette, AL 35555 Fayette, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Fayette Civic Center Cost: Free





The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5406 will be holding a Veterans' Town Hall in Fayette, Alabama on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The event is geared toward Service Members, Veterans, and their families and will feature a claims clinic, healthcare enrollment, engaging speakers, information sharing, as well as resource/information booths.

Come out and learn about the benefits you have earned through your military service!

For more information, contact Lawanda Vanhorn-Rossell at 205-657-9363 or by email at Lawanda.vanhorn-rossell@va.gov