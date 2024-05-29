Women Veterans Recognition Day

Women Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Tampa James A Haley

When: Sun. May 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: USO Room in SCI building 1st floor 13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard Tampa, FL Get directions on Google Maps to James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Cost: Free





You're invited to a Womens Veterans' Appreciation Breakfast. Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Intergration Act of 1948, which allowed women to serve as permanent members of the military.



Event will be held a the James A Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa FL, in the USO room on the 1st floor of the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Building. To RSVP for this event please contact Chaplain Services at 813-648-6770.