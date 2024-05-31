VA San Luis Obispo Open House - San Luis Obispo, CA VA-Los Angeles Open House hosted by the SLO Veterans Service Collaborative When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Veterans Memorial Building 801 Grand Ave San Luis Obispo, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Veterans Memorial Building Cost: Free





We invite you to register for our upcoming VA Open House hosted by the SLO Veterans Services Collaborative at the SLO County Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave, SLO 53401, on Friday June 21sth, 2024, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

This event will be attended by many Veterans, military and their families. The Fair is designed to provide information about all of the different VA and community resources available to Veterans and their families in San Luis Obispo County. This event is free to attendees and exhibitors. Lunch is provided!

Open House Details:

Job Fair

Veterans Benefits Information

Giveaways

VBA & VET Center Representatives

For more information, please contact: