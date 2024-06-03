Red White & Brew Networking Mixer - Norfolk, VA 757 Career Summit: SPRING EDITION When: Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: COVA Brewing Company 9529 Shore Dr Norfolk, VA Get directions on Google Maps to COVA Brewing Company Cost: Free Registration: Required





757 Career Summit- SPRING EDITION (Red White & Brew Networking Mixer)

Join us for an exciting in-person event, the 757 Career Summit-SPRING EDITION (Red White & Brew Networking Mixer), on Wed June 5 2024 at 17:30:00 (5:30 PM). This event will take place at COVA Brewing Company, Norfolk, VA 23518.

Get ready to connect with professionals from various industries and make valuable connections. Whether you're searching for a job, looking to expand your network, or simply want to socialize with like-minded individuals, this event has something for everyone.

Don't miss out on this fantastic networking event. Mark your calendars for Wed June 5 2024 and join us at COVA BREWING COMPANY, NORFOLK, VA 23518. We can't wait to see you there!