757 Military Career Summit: Hiring Event - Virginia Beach, VA Military Spouses & transitioning Service Members (ALL BRANCHES)looking to interview with some of America’s best companies? Don't Miss Out! When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: The Brashear Conference Center 1432 Hewitt Drive #Bldg. 3620 Virginia Beach, VA Get directions on Google Maps to The Brashear Conference Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





THE 757 CAREER SUMMITS ARE MORE THAN A JOB FAIR!

You will have the opportunity to have interviews with companies and be able to schedule follow up conversations with selected teams. There will be personnel there who have the authority to make employment decisions. There will be an updated list of employers at the event based on your background and preferences, allowing you to research the companies and industries beforehand.

This is a collaborative effort between the region’s military installations, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and a multitude of companies looking to fill positions in the airlines, cyber/IT, intel, field service, project management, electronics, maintenance, manufacturing, healthcare, bio-medical, semiconductor, power and energy and leadership.

HIRING EVENT AGENDA

CAREER FAIR (2:30 PM-6:00 PM)-Interview with companies for positions that are a match with your background, skills and preferences (Dress will be business professional or uniform of the day).

Event Organized by The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/