Outreach event at the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Resource Brunch - Williamsville, NY
The VAWNY Outreach team will be on site at the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Resource Brunch being held Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the George F. Lamm-American Legion Post 622.
When:
Sat. Jun 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
George F. Lamm-American Legion Post 622
962 Wehrle Drive
Williamsville, NY
Cost:
Free
Representatives will be available to answer questions about enrollment and benefits.
