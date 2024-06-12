Effective Communication Workshop

Presented by American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region

When: Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Effective Communication: a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and those who support the military and veteran community. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.