Online: Warrior GMR VA VR Pain Management Q&A

Warrior GMR VA Q&A Online Outreach

When: Wed. Jun 19, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Full event description

VA is joining Warrior GMR, an online Discord community changing the mental health (LAN)scape through gaming and camaraderie, for an online question and answer session on VA for benefits and healthcare questions. With a focus on VR Pain Therapy. The event will be held on Warrior GMR's Discord, and open to all who have questions or want to listen. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Join the Warrior GMR Discord at

https://discord.gg/9GCMbYHYYF

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access Warrior GMR Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within Warrior GMR. The rooms you are looking to join are under the VA Assistance drop down. VA Voice will allow a room to set up and speak with Veterans. VA Help will allow for questions to be left in chat format.