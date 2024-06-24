MOAA Virtual Career Fair and Hiring Event

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!

When: Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





ALL ranks and military spouses are welcome to take part in a FREE virtual networking, career, and hiring event on Wednesday, August 21, at 11:30 a.m. Let MOAA help you:

Market your education, experience, and skills.

Connect with employers looking to hire.

Land the position!



Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from military-friendly and veteran-ready companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot!



Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!

