Skip to Content

MOAA Virtual Career Fair and Hiring Event

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!

When:

Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

ALL ranks and military spouses are welcome to take part in a FREE virtual networking, career, and hiring event on Wednesday, August 21, at 11:30 a.m. Let MOAA help you: 

  • Market your education, experience, and skills.
  • Connect with employers looking to hire.
  • Land the position!  
     

Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from military-friendly and veteran-ready companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot!
 
Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer! Register today!

Other VA events

Last updated: